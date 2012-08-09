(Refiles to fix video link; James Saft is a Reuters columnist.
The opinions expressed are his own)
By James Saft
Aug 9 For investors looking at a grim decade of
money printing and financial repression, it might be time to get
some SWAG in your portfolio.
SWAG, as in Silver, Wine, Art and Gold, are real assets that
might just outperform if official policy causes the money supply
to surge.
This is the idea of Joe Roseman, who says SWAG will do very
well over what could be a very troubled next decade.
"These assets effectively act as a money supply index
tracker," said Roseman, who for 16 years was a money manager and
economist at Moore Capital, run by the legendary Louis Bacon.
"If the authorities are going to bail themselves out, money
supply will expand. Every single time governments have been
here, this is exactly what they have done."
Roseman, who now manages his own money, has published a book
titled Silver, Wine, Art and Gold: Alternative Assets for the
Coming Decade. www.swaginvestor.co.uk/
His argument, in short, is that a combination of excessive
debt, aging populations, resource scarcity and financial
repression will bring on extremely poor performance in equities
and bonds.
Equities will suffer, and bonds, the traditional safe haven,
will hugely underperform as policymakers engineer inflation and
seek to trap assets as sources of government funding.
Rather than death and taxes, then, investors will come to
fear money printing and financial repression, which will be used
in combination to help inflate away excessive debts and corral
funds for hard-hit governments.
Under this scenario, what is sure to go up is the money
supply, as central banks print and print, either to fund their
governments or to ease the real impact of high debt by stoking
inflation.
Roseman's argument is that SWAG assets can act almost like
alternative currencies, and, unlike fiat currencies, cannot have
their supply increased at the press of a button.
You can't magic up more gold or 10 new Picassos. They also,
by definition, carry no debt, making their risk profile hugely
different from most other assets, implying a lack of correlation
and added protection. In addition, SWAG are not denominated in
any particular currency, meaning you are not hostage to a
particular monetary or fiscal policy, or even to natural
disasters or wars.
It's worth noting that the range of SWAG-like assets extends
beyond the big four, to include in varying degrees things like
palladium and stamps.
THE SWAG FOUR
SILVER - A hard currency instrument like gold, but with more
other industrial uses. Up almost 500 percent over a decade.
Useful as a diversifier from gold. Roseman is optimistic about
industrial demand. That said, this makes it a less pure play on
the theme of a rising money supply and inflation.
WINE - The most investible fine wines have done well over
the past decade and studies indicate they have low correlation
with traditional assets. Finite supply of the great investment
wines, portability and relatively low storage costs are an
advantage. There also has been huge growth of demand from
prestige-oriented drinkers in China and other emerging markets.
However, this is a double edged sword: while Chateau
Lafitte, the wine to serve to impress your regional party boss
in China, has surged in price, so has fraud. By some estimates
the amount of "Lafitte" drunk in China last year exceeded total
yearly production by almost 10 times. Wine investing requires
storage charges, and wine funds are often quite expensive. Due
diligence and caution are key in selecting advisers and storage
places, as instances of fraud and overcharging are far from
unknown.
ART - The oddest of the group, and the one of which Roseman
seems most fond. What is art? Hard to say, but whatever it is it
seems to go up satisfyingly in price, with sections of the
market sky-rocketing even during the tough times in recent
years. While I have concerns that this is a market highly
dependent on the 1 percent, and thus vulnerable to falls if
their share of income falls, Roseman believes that the growth of
the very wealthy in emerging markets will drive future price
growth.
There are collective investment vehicles specializing in
art, but once again charges will tend to be high and due
diligence is incredibly important. Needless to say, fraud is a
real risk.
GOLD - the classic hedge against having one's pocket picked
by money printing and inflation. Supply is limited and new
sources take time to come on line. Gold has performed
fantastically the past decade - up more than 400 percent - and
has become far more mainstream, attracting institutional
investors. Carrying costs can be low, and, thankfully, no need
to pay an investment manager.
THEORY AND PRACTICE
Roseman argues that for high net worth investors, people
with perhaps $5 million to $10 million in investible assets, a
weighting of 20 percent in SWAG would be appropriate. He urges
caution and due diligence.
I have a lot of sympathy with the underlying concerns
driving a SWAG allocation, but I do worry about costs, fraud and
the potential that the same events that are driving money
printing and financial repression could have an impact on wine
and art values. Roseman, argues, convincingly, that actually,
compared with many financial assets, SWAG tends to be simple and
robust.
In some ways the decision boils down to the classic dilemma
facing investors considering paying high fees - the promise of
truly uncorrelated and defensive assets against the sure thing
of higher costs to get a shot at the good outcome. If Roseman is
right, my concerns about costs will look small-minded. We agree
about due diligence: if huge amounts of cash flow into art and
wine, you can bet there will be a rising wave of fraud.
A bit of prudence can go a long way, both in terms of
protecting investors through due diligence and in the genuine
hedge value of SWAG assets during an all-too-believable scenario
of financial repression and rampant money printing.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns atblogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by Walden Siew and Dan Grebler)