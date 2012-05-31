* Western European assets seen down at 623 bln Sfr by 2014

* Switzerland to remain world's biggest offshore centre, for now

* Singapore, Hong Kong could overtake Swiss in 15-20 years

* Banks need to cut 15,500 jobs to stay profitable

By Emma Thomasson

ZURICH, May 31 Swiss banks could see assets from western European clients fall 28 percent because of deals to tax undeclared accounts, potentially forcing the industry to cut up to 15,500 jobs to stay profitable, the Boston Consulting Group said.

The BCG predicted in its annual global wealth report on Thursday that western European assets booked in Switzerland could fall 248 billion Swiss francs ($256 billion) to 623 billion by 2014.

"We see a shock in terms of assets from western Europe," Matthias Naumann, BCG Switzerland chief executive, told a news conference. "The Swiss banking landscape is facing its biggest transformation in 250 years."

After mounting criticism of its tradition of bank secrecy, Switzerland has agreed to clamp down on foreign tax evaders who have stashed their wealth in Swiss accounts.

It has signed deals with Austria, Britain and Germany, to levy punitive taxes on undeclared assets held in its banks and a withholding tax on future client income that are due to come into force in 2013. Similar agreements with Greece, Italy and other European countries could follow.

BCG said inflows from the new wealthy in emerging markets will mean Switzerland can maintain its position as the world's biggest offshore centre for now, with around $2.1 trillion assets under management, but that would not make up for lost profit.

It predicted revenue from western European assets would fall almost half to 5.6 billion francs by 2014, forcing banks to cut up to 15,500 of the 100,000 financial sector jobs in Switzerland to maintain profitability.

"You cannot just shift people serving old world customers to new world customers. They need different skills, different languages to serve new customers," said Naumann.

BCG said Singapore and Hong Kong combined could overtake the size of Switzerland as an offshore booking centre in 15-20 years if recent growth rates continued.

Naumann said Swiss banks had to move faster to prepare for the future, defining which markets, customers and products they wanted to focus on.

"Size is a significant driver of profitability. Scale matters," he said. "Banks must find a business model that allows them to industrialise a highly individualistic service."

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, has said the tax deals could mean it sees up to 10 percent of its European assets of 300 billion francs moved out, adding it was able to offset the erosion due to strong growth in new markets. ($1 = 0.9692 Swiss franc) (Editing by Dan Lalor)