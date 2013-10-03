OSLO Oct 3 Global equity prices outside Europe
are approaching true value but fixed income yields, although
rising, could take another three years to reach a "normal"
level, the head of New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund said on
Thursday.
Wealth funds need to diversify more to reduce risk, and
investments in infrastructure are the biggest opportunity in the
market, Adrian Orr, the chief executive of the NZ$23 billion
($19.1 billion) New Zealand Superannuation Fund, told Reuters.
"Global equity prices, in the U.S. and around the world
outside Europe, are much closer to value now and it's not
obvious you'll get outsize returns there," Orr said. "In Europe,
there's still a real price/value gap and that's where the real
contrarian investors will be overweight."
Global sovereign funds hold around $5 trillion in assets and
have been among the most stable investors during the recent
downturn as their very long investment horizon increases risk
tolerance. Many of them buy when the rest of the market is
selling.
Orr said the recent increase in bond yields was a sign that
the global economy was stabilising - returning to real growth
with low inflation - and central banks should take that at a
signal to start removing stimulus measures.
"Fixed income is the real challenge because the price of
debt has been artificially pushed down by central banks," Orr
said. "You've seen a rise in bond yields recently but to me
that's more normalisation."
"I really hope that we'll continue to see a smooth
transition of these debt prices ... but (the time) to normal
could be three years."
With equity values high and bond yields still only
normalising, wealth funds should diversify, Orr added.
"I think infrastructure investment is a glaring opportunity,
with high demand for infrastructure from many countries,
including developed countries, like the U.S., where not a whole
lot has been built since World War Two," Orr said.
"But the gap between the supply and demand for capital is
big because many governments are just not available or not
sophisticated enough to ... truly share the risk."
($1 = 1.2060 New Zealand dollars)
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)