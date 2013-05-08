By Chelsea Emery
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 Wealth managers who think that
writing a book will bring them influence and a flood of new
clients may want to think again.
A nice hardback could bring some respect, say advisers who
gave in to the temptation of authorship, but at the cost of
thousands of dollars, plus years worth of nights and weekends.
Would-be authors often have to reach into their own pockets
to pay for editors, ghost writers, marketing professionals and
sometimes, even printers to get their word out.
Those who took the plunge advise that one should be
realistic about what may be gained from authoring a book, and
about the time and financial commitments the effort will entail.
"The economics of book writing are not very good," said
Daniel Peris, a senior vice president and senior portfolio
manager at Federated Investors Inc in Pittsburgh.
"From a financial adviser perspective, (you're) unlikely to
write a best seller, so don't do it for that reason," said
Peris, who has written two books on dividend investing.
Peris spent about two years of nights, weekends and
waiting-on-tarmac time crafting his most recent McGraw-Hill
hardback, "The Dividend Imperative," published this year.
Despite the long days, he said, books can be valuable tools to
market ideas and company offerings.
A prospective book writer must be passionate about the
subject, said Marie Swift, president and chief executive of
Impact Communications, a public relations firm in Leawood,
Kansas.
"It's not always about getting new clients or creating
celebrity status," said Swift. "Sometimes advisers feel they
have a mission or a calling, and they feel the book is the
mechanism for that purpose."
Then, she said, writers must determine how much time they
can commit, and finally whether they want to self-publish, or go
through an established publisher.
COMMITMENT
Research, writing, rewriting, gathering data for graphics
and traveling for publicity can gobble up free time.
Lori Sackler, a financial adviser and senior vice president
at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Paramus, New Jersey, has
spent about three years on her book, "The M Word," from
conception to her current publicity appearances.
"You make an investment," said Sackler, who used weekends,
vacations and evenings to research, write and edit her book on
navigating difficult family money discussions.
Because she works for a large firm, she also needed to
balance the demands of the publisher against her employer's
compliance concerns.
Still, the book gave Sackler "an opportunity to expand my
profile, to demonstrate my skill set and to help develop my
business," she said.
While it was too early to say whether the book had brought
new clients, feedback has been "positive", said Sackler.
Peris, who is publicizing his most recent book, also said it
was too early to see if the project had lured new clients.
"The issue is credibility," Peris said. "Marketing plays a
significant role."
KNOW YOUR STRENGTHS
Newcomers must know their own strengths and weakness: A
talented financial adviser may not automatically be a wonderful
financial writer. In such cases, advisers should hire a
ghostwriter for all or some of the writing.
Ghostwriters charge between $1 to $2 per word, Swift said.
Depending on how long or technical the book, expect to spend
about $12,000 to $14,000 on this service.
If the time or financial commitment is too great, consider
writing an introduction or a chapter for someone else's book.
This gives advisers bragging rights without spending years at a
laptop. A public relations firm can usually match an aspiring
author with a project.
Once those issues are sorted out, finding a publisher is the
next challenge.
Be forewarned: Convincing an established publisher to pick
up a wealth management title is tough, and advances are getting
smaller.
A typical advance for a financial advice book is about
$10,000, about half of what publishers paid four years ago, said
Susan McDermott, senior editor at John Wiley & Sons.
Writing an air-tight and original book proposal can take
between 20 and 30 hours. Even if a major publisher picks up the
book, a portion of marketing and publicity duties usually falls
to the writer.
Sackler declined to specify the advance she received but
said she spent far more than that amount on unforeseen marketing
costs, among other expenses.
Be prepared to give up control and possibly disagree with
publisher changes, authors said.
Financial adviser Karen Ramsey published her first book,
"Everything You Know About Money Is Wrong" with Regan Books in
1999, but was unsettled by the firm's choices.
"I didn't like the title, I didn't like the cover," said
Ramsey. "But they had the rights. I couldn't do anything about
it."
After the book rights reverted back to Ramsey, she
self-published the same book with a new title, "Think Again: New
Money Choices, Old Money Myths".
ONLINE HELP
There's a plethora of new, online tools to help authors
self-publish.
Jim Miller, a Los Angeles accounting controller for Solver
Inc, which sells financial reporting and budgeting software,
used Amazon.com Inc's CreateSpace to publish his 102-page book,
"Budgeting Doesn't Have to Suck".
Miller paid an artist $500 to design the cover, and spent
another $500 on other expenses. Friends and colleagues edited
the book as a favor.
Readers can buy Miller's book through e-book platforms such
as Amazon's Kindle or Sony's Nook. Or they can order a print
copy from Amazon.com. Miller makes about $4 per e-book sold, and
about $7 per paperback. He made back his initial investment with
the sale of about 150 paperbacks in the first two weeks.
Whether an adviser self-publishes, or goes through an
established company, they must be prepared.
"It's like birthing a baby," says Ramsey, who has published
through both avenues. "It's a long process. It's painful. (But)
selling a book gives you stature, gives you credibility and
distinguishes you from other financial advisers who haven't
written a book."