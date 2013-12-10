* Only six nations have yet to join convention
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Dec 10 Israel, Egypt and North Korea
should renounce chemical weapons, especially after Syria joined
the convention banning them and three other nations plan to do
so, the chief of an international watchdog said on Tuesday.
Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW),
said Angola, Myanmar and South Sudan were preparing to join the
pact.
"Now since Syria has become a member country, I think
(Israel) can reconsider," Uzumcu told Reuters in Oslo, where he
accepted the 2013 Nobel award for the OPCW.
Israel, which has observer status at the OPCW, signed the
convention in 1993, but has never ratified it.
As with its presumed nuclear arsenal, Israel has never
publicly admitted having chemical weapons. Intelligence Minister
Yuval Steinitz said in September that Israel would be ready to
discuss the issue when there was peace in the Middle East.
"I don't see any excuse for not joining the convention,"
Uzumcu said. "Three (nations) are very close to membership and I
hope the others will reconsider their positions."
The OPCW's mission gained critical importance this year
after a sarin gas attack outside Damascus in August killed
hundreds of people, exacerbating a 2-1/2-year-old conflict in
Syria in which more than 100,000 have died.
Syria then agreed under a deal arranged by the United States
and Russia to destroy all of its 1,300 tonnes of sarin, mustard
gas and other lethal agents, averting U.S. missile strikes.
"The only consolation is that those attacks led to renewed
efforts by the international community to eliminate them,"
Uzumcu said, referring to chemical weapons around the world.
CHALLENGES
Work is Syria is hampered by security challenges and needs
more money but the Syrian government is doing its best to
cooperate and OPCW expects soon to secure a port where the
deadliest chemicals can be neutralised offshore, he said.
"There are some contacts which are under way and we may be
informed within a week to 10 days," Uzumcu said, without
identifying the port. "The Syrian government has been quite
cooperative, constructive and transparent so far."
The United States is donating a naval ship and equipment to
destroy Syria's most dangerous chemical weapons but securing a
port has proven especially difficult and the OPCW is at risk of
missing its Dec. 31 deadline to remove these weapons from Syria.
Getting rid of the less dangerous weapons is also a
challenge, unless more funds are forthcoming, Uzumcu said.
"The financial contributions have been encouraging but we
expect more because we have built a trust fund for the second
category of chemical substances, which will have to be destroyed
at commercial plants," he said.
"The United States will cover all the costs for the
priority-one chemical weapons. For the second category of
weapons, we estimate 35 to 40 million euros," Uzumcu said.
The OPCW hopes to remove all chemical weapons from Syria by
Feb. 5 and to destroy them by June 30. The most dangerous of the
chemicals, about 500 tonnes, will be processed by the United
States and stored at an undetermined location.
The U.S. ship cannot sail into a Syrian port so current
plans call for Danish and Norwegian merchant ships to get the
chemicals out, some to be transferred to the U.S. vessel and the
less lethal ones to commercial chemical plants for incineration.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alistair Lyon)