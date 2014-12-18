SYDNEY Dec 18 Parts of Australia should expect drier-than-normal weather from the outset in 2015, the national weather bureau said on Thursday, placing further pressure on drought-affected farmers and beef growers.

The drier weather was likely over northeastern Australia, where the majority of the nation's beef and sugar exports are produced, as well as in west Australia, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)