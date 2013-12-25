LONDON Dec 25 Thousands of Britons woke up to
flooding and power cuts on Christmas morning after torrential
rainfall and hurricane-force winds battered the country.
Three severe flood warnings are in place along with over 350
secondary warnings and alerts, largely across southern and
central England, Britain's environment agency said on Wednesday.
Tens of thousands of people, mostly in southern England, had
no electricity late on Christmas Eve and engineers were working
on Christmas Day to restore power.
Winds of up to 90 mph (145kph) hit both Britain and France
on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve, with heavy downpours causing
cancellations of rail, flight and ferry services.
Five people - including a man who tried to rescue his dog
from a river - have died in Britain over the last three days due
to the high winds and heavy rainfall.
Police in Dorset, southwest England, evacuated over 100
residents in the early hours of Wednesday in two separate
locations following fears of flooding from a nearby river.
At London's second airport Gatwick, power cuts - which
caused angry scenes between passengers and staff on Tuesday -
continued as stranded travellers tried to catch flights on
Christmas Day.
"Due to adverse weather in the last 48 hours there are still
power outages in parts of our North Terminal, these are causing
delays to departing flights," said a message on the airport's
website.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Pravin Char)