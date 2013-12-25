(Recasts lead, updates flood warnings, number of homes
affected)
LONDON Dec 25 Tens of thousands of Britons will
remain without electricity on Christmas Day after torrential
rainfall flooded homes and hurricane-force winds battered the
country.
Two severe flood alerts are in force along with nearly 300
secondary warnings, largely across southern and central England,
Britain's environment agency said on Wednesday.
Around 50,000 homes are likely to remain without power
throughout Christmas Day according to the Energy Networks
Association which represents wire and pipe companies.
Tens of thousands of people have also had their power cut
off in France where high winds and heavy rain were still
sweeping across the south of the country.
Winds of up to 90 mph (145 kph) hit both Britain and France
on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve, with downpours forcing
cancellations of rail, flight and ferry services at a peak
travel time.
Five people - including a man who tried to rescue his dog
from a river - have died in Britain over the last three days in
accidents linked to the high winds and heavy rainfall.
Police in Dorset, southwest England, evacuated over 100
people in the early hours of Wednesday in two separate locations
due to fears of flooding from a nearby river.
There were more power cuts at London's second airport
Gatwick on Christmas Day as stranded travellers tried to catch
flights. Power failures led to angry scenes between passengers
and staff on Tuesday.
"Due to adverse weather in the last 48 hours there are still
power outages in parts of our North Terminal, these are causing
delays to departing flights," said a message on the airport's
website.
