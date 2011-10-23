* It has 60 percent chance of becoming tropical cyclone
* Computer models vary widely on its possible path
* Too early to say if Gulf energy interests threatened
MIAMI, Oct 23 A weather disturbance in the
western Caribbean Sea could develop into a tropical depression
off the Central American coast in the next couple of days, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.
The mass of showers and thunderstorms was about 100 miles
(160 km) east of the Nicaragua and Honduras border and was
expected to bring heavy rains and gusting winds to parts of
those countries, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.
"Only a slight increase in organization would result in the
formation of a tropical depression later today or tonight," the
forecasters said.
They gave the system a 60 percent chance of developing into
a tropical cyclone in the next two days. If it develops
rotating winds of 39 miles per hour (63 km per hour), it would
become Tropical Storm Rina.
The system was moving northwest but computer forecasting
models diverged widely on its eventual path. Some models took
it over Honduras while others took it toward Mexico's Yucatan
Peninsula and into the southeast Gulf of Mexico. Another model
took it over Cuba and southeast Florida.
It was too early to tell whether it would threaten energy
interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
Forecasters were also keeping watch on a broad low-pressure
area in the Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east of the
Windward Islands. That disturbance was moving slowly
west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea and forecasters gave it
only a 10 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone
in the next two days.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton, editing by Will Dunham)