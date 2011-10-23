* Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Rina

* Storm watch issued for part of Honduras coast

* Too early to say if Gulf energy interests threatened (Updates with depression formed, storm watch issued)

MIAMI, Oct 23 A tropical depression formed in the western Caribbean Sea on Sunday and was expected to strengthen into a tropical storm off Honduras, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The swirling mass of thunderstorms was centered about 105 miles (170 km) northeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the border of Nicaragua and Honduras and had top sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the forecasters said.

If those rotating winds reach 39 miles per hour (63 km per hour), the depression would become Tropical Storm Rina.

"Gradual strengthening is expected during the next day or two and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Monday," the hurricane center forecasters said on Sunday.

The government of Honduras issued a tropical storm watch from Punta Castilla to the Nicaraguan border, alerting residents to expect heavy rains and strong winds within 48 hours.

The system was moving northwest and was expected to turn west-northwest on Monday, passing north of the northeastern coast of Honduras during the next couple of days. The projected path would take it over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula by Friday.

Long-range computer forecasting models varied widely on its eventual path and it was too early to tell whether it would threaten energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.

Some computer models took it into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, clipping Cuba or Florida. Others took it across Central America into the Pacific.

Forecasters were also keeping watch on a broad low-pressure area in the Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

That disturbance was moving slowly west-northwest toward the Caribbean and forecasters gave it only a 10 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days. (Reporting by Jane Sutton, editing by Todd Eastham)