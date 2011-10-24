* Hurricane Rina forms in Caribbean, strengthening seen
* Storm headed toward Mexico tourist zone Cancun
* Models do not see storm affecting Gulf energy interests
* Storm path spares already soaked coffee growing areas
(Recasts with coffee worries)
MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 Hurricane Rina strengthened
in the Caribbean on Monday, spinning away from the already
soaked coffee and sugar growing countries of Central America as
it heads towards the Mexican tourist area around Cancun.
Rina, the sixth named hurricane in the Atlantic this year,
is expected to make landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula
early on Thursday after hitting Belize, both home to popular
beach resorts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
No coastal warnings were in effect on Monday.
Meteorologists at Weather Insight, a unit of Thomson
Reuters, gave the storm a zero percent chance of entering the
oil-producing region in the Gulf of Mexico. Other long-range
computer forecasts vary but none see the storm threatening
Mexico's energy installations.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Honduras, Central America's largest coffee producer, saw
its coast brushed by the storm but coffee-growing areas were
largely spared from more rains after heavy downpours last week
collapsed roads to farms before the harvesting season.
On Monday afternoon, skies were clear in Guatemala -- the
region's No. 2 coffee grower -- and in El Salvador, also a
producer of high-quality arabica beans.
Farmers are still assessing damages from the earlier rains
but national coffee associations say that infrastructure damage
will be the biggest challenge. [ID:nN1E79J1L8]
Arabica coffee trading on ICE Futures U.S. got a boost from
concerns about the hurricane after two weeks of rainstorms,
that killed around 100 people across Central America.
[ID:nL5E7LO2DQ]
"Rina is a Category One hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
hurricane wind scale. Additional strengthening is expected
during the next 48 hours and Rina is forecast to become a major
hurricane by late Tuesday," the hurricane center said.
The swirling mass of thunderstorms was centered about 195
miles (310 km) southwest of Grand Cayman island and had top
sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the
forecasters said in a report at 2 p.m. EDT [1800 GMT]. It was
moving toward the north-northwest at 5 mph (7 km/h).
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Mica Rosenberg in Mexico
City, Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa, Nelson Renteria in San
Salvador; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)