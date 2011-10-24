* Hurricane Rina forms in Caribbean, strengthening seen

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 Hurricane Rina strengthened in the Caribbean on Monday, spinning away from the already soaked coffee and sugar growing countries of Central America as it heads towards the Mexican tourist area around Cancun.

Rina, the sixth named hurricane in the Atlantic this year, is expected to make landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula early on Thursday after hitting Belize, both home to popular beach resorts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

No coastal warnings were in effect on Monday.

Meteorologists at Weather Insight, a unit of Thomson Reuters, gave the storm a zero percent chance of entering the oil-producing region in the Gulf of Mexico. Other long-range computer forecasts vary but none see the storm threatening Mexico's energy installations.

Honduras, Central America's largest coffee producer, saw its coast brushed by the storm but coffee-growing areas were largely spared from more rains after heavy downpours last week collapsed roads to farms before the harvesting season.

On Monday afternoon, skies were clear in Guatemala -- the region's No. 2 coffee grower -- and in El Salvador, also a producer of high-quality arabica beans.

Farmers are still assessing damages from the earlier rains but national coffee associations say that infrastructure damage will be the biggest challenge. [ID:nN1E79J1L8]

Arabica coffee trading on ICE Futures U.S. got a boost from concerns about the hurricane after two weeks of rainstorms, that killed around 100 people across Central America. [ID:nL5E7LO2DQ]

"Rina is a Category One hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale. Additional strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours and Rina is forecast to become a major hurricane by late Tuesday," the hurricane center said.

The swirling mass of thunderstorms was centered about 195 miles (310 km) southwest of Grand Cayman island and had top sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the forecasters said in a report at 2 p.m. EDT [1800 GMT]. It was moving toward the north-northwest at 5 mph (7 km/h). (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Mica Rosenberg in Mexico City, Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa, Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)