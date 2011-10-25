* Hurricane Rina heads toward Mexican resort city Cancun

* Models do not see storm affecting Gulf energy interests

* Storm path spares already soaked coffee growing areas

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 Hurricane Rina intensified in the Caribbean on Tuesday, moving farther from recently rain-hit coffee and sugar-growing countries in Central America as it bears down on the popular Mexican resort Cancun.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rina, the sixth hurricane in the Atlantic this year, is expected to make landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula early on Thursday after hitting Belize, both of them home to beach getaways.

Authorities have issued a hurricane watch for the east coast of the Yucatan from Chetumal to Punta Gruesa.

Rina, now a Category Two hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, was located 305 miles (490 km) east southeast of Chetumal, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of near 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour), the forecasters said.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so," the Miami-based hurricane center said. "And Rina could become a major hurricane by tonight or early Wednesday."

The hurricane is not expected to threaten Mexico's oil-producing region in the Gulf of Mexico.

Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical

Honduras, Central America's largest coffee producer, had its coast brushed by the storm but coffee-growing areas were largely spared from more rains after major downpours last week ravaged roads to farms before the harvesting season.

On Monday, skies were clear in Guatemala -- the region's No. 2 coffee grower -- and in El Salvador, also a producer of high-quality arabica beans.

Farmers are still assessing damage from the earlier rains but national coffee associations say that infrastructure damage will be the biggest challenge. [ID:nN1E79J1L8]

On Monday, Arabica coffee trading on ICE Futures U.S. got a boost from concerns about Rina after two weeks of rain that killed around 100 people in Central America. [ID:nL5E7LO2DQ]

(Writing by Dave Graham, Patrick Rucker and Mica Rosenberg in Mexico City, additional reporting by Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa, Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Editing by Will Dunham)