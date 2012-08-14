SYDNEY Aug 14 Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday that recent indicators have shown trends consistent with the early stages of an El Nino event.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said although El Niño development stalled during the second half of July, "over the past fortnight indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index and trade wind strength have shown renewed trends that are consistent with the early stages of an El Nino event."

Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the weather pattern was underway. {ID:nL4E8JA2D4]

El Nino is a periodic warming of the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean and its arrival comes as fears grow about soaring global food prices. Severe drought in the United States has withered the corn crop, sending prices up 60 percent in two months. Soy prices have also jumped after drought in South America. (Reporting By Colin Packham; Editing by John Mair)