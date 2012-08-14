China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY Aug 14 Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday that recent indicators have shown trends consistent with the early stages of an El Nino event.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said although El Niño development stalled during the second half of July, "over the past fortnight indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index and trade wind strength have shown renewed trends that are consistent with the early stages of an El Nino event."
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the weather pattern was underway. {ID:nL4E8JA2D4]
El Nino is a periodic warming of the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean and its arrival comes as fears grow about soaring global food prices. Severe drought in the United States has withered the corn crop, sending prices up 60 percent in two months. Soy prices have also jumped after drought in South America. (Reporting By Colin Packham; Editing by John Mair)
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .