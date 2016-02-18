(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. Views expressed are
her own.)
By Karen Braun
LONDON Feb 18 If you have never heard the term
"El Nino", you might have been living under a rock.
The common informed person is probably somewhat aware that
we are amidst a record-setting El Nino, and rumours of a
possible switch to La Nina later this year have also danced into
the public's ear, particularly those with an interest in
commodity markets.
But comprehension of such a scenario, and what it may mean,
is quite difficult without an understanding of what El Nino and
La Nina actually are and why they exist.
These topics always spark interest and curiosity amongst
people worldwide, but actual clarity is often missing. This is a
time when a return to basics becomes admittedly refreshing.
One very important thing to remember from the start is that
both El Nino and La Nina are naturally recurring climatic
events. They are not "storms". Chaotic weather is not the
guaranteed outcome. They are not a product of climate change.
And there is certainly no conspiracy involved.
THE LOWDOWN
Both El Nino and its counterpart, La Nina, are part of a
larger-scale climate pattern known as El Nino-Southern
Oscillation, or ENSO. ENSO is based on the variation of both sea
surface temperatures, or SSTs, and air pressure tendencies in
and around the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
The equatorial Pacific is split into 4 regions, named "Nino"
regions, over which SSTs are monitored. One region, Nino 3.4, is
the location in which scientists have found the best linkage
between SSTs and climate patterns. Therefore, the SST anomaly in
the Nino 3.4 region ultimately defines which phase of ENSO is
present (tmsnrt.rs/1Ql4kqs).
The requirement to classify an El Nino or La Nina event is
that SSTs in the Nino 3.4 region must be at least 0.5 degree C
above or below the long-term average temperature for roughly six
or seven consecutive months, at the minimum.
The warm phase of ENSO is known as El Nino and the cool
phase is La Nina, so therefore by definition, the two events
could never occur simultaneously. ENSO-Neutral conditions are
said to be present when the SSTs are neither significantly
warmer nor cooler than average (tmsnrt.rs/1Ql6bvz).
ENSO's existence owes to the ever-dynamic global circulation
patterns. Because of the cyclic nature of the oceans and the
atmosphere, ENSO operates on a semi-regular scale as well. And
the cycle is always in progress.
On average, ENSO undergoes a full cycle every two to seven
years. La Nina and El Nino events occur every three to five
years and reach peak strength between October and March when
SSTs across the equatorial Pacific are the warmest.
There has been roughly the same amount of El Nino and La
Nina events since modern records began in 1950, but La Nina can
span over three years, while El Nino typically does not last
more than one year. There is no long term bias for either in
recent decades (tmsnrt.rs/1Ql7rik).
HOW IT HAPPENS
Basic ocean and atmospheric circulation set the scene. Cold
waters deep in the equatorial Pacific move eastward towards the
Americas, causing the upwelling, or surfacing, of these cool
waters off the coast of Peru.
Once reaching the surface, easterly - from the east - trade
winds along the equator carry the surface waters westward
towards Asia. During its journey, the waters are warmed by the
sun's direct rays. Upon arrival at the western basin, the waters
sink back down to the ocean floor, restarting the cycle.
One of the biggest signs that an El Nino or La Nina event
may be in the works is when trade winds and pressure tendencies
over the Pacific Ocean are disturbed from their normal state.
Air pressure and winds directly impact one another, but to ask
which comes first presents a "chicken or egg" dilemma.
Air tends to flow from high to low pressure. So when the
pressure is higher near Tahiti relative to that in Darwin,
Australia, this creates a strong easterly flow in the equatorial
Ocean. Since the default state of trade winds near the equator
is already easterly, the trade winds are amplified, blowing
towards the west much more strongly than usual.
In this situation, the cold waters churned up off the west
coast of South America are hurried westward along the equator
faster than normal, displacing and cooling down the solar-warmed
waters in the Nino 3.4 region. This process is known as La Nina,
or the cool phase of ENSO (tmsnrt.rs/20Znh76).
El Nino happens in the opposite way. If the Darwin-Tahiti
pressure tendency is reversed, and air is forced to move
eastward and oppose the easterly trade winds, the trade winds
will slow or even reverse in direction if the force is strong
enough.
When the trade winds slow or reverse, they push back on the
cooler ocean waters trying to make their way westward from South
America. Because the distribution of the cool waters is
significantly lessened, equatorial waters become somewhat
stagnant, and are essentially left to bake in the sun. This
results in the ENSO warm cycle, or El Nino.
Therefore, if a close eye is kept on the trend in trade
winds and air pressure over the tropical Pacific Ocean, and El
Nino or La Nina event is often highly detectable, sometimes more
than several months in advance.
THE RESULT
Warmer waters favour the presence of low pressure and
convection, or the development of thunderstorm activity. This
allows for some ENSO-based seasonal weather predictability
around the globe.
The wet pattern is focused where the ocean waters are
relatively warmer. Therefore, La Nina often brings floods to
Southeast Asia and Oceania and drought to the Americas, as
eastern Pacific waters are cooler. El Nino frequently presents
the reverse effects (tmsnrt.rs/20ZpKi7).
In North America, ENSO modifies the jet stream, which
carries and distributes weather patterns from west to east.
Warmer winters are generally expected during El Nino since the
jet stream takes on a more southerly track, fighting off Arctic
air domination.
But the high-amplitude, northerly track that the jet stream
takes on during La Nina winters allows for frequent Arctic air
intrusions in Canada and much of the United States, often
resulting in colder winters. The loss of southerly flow removes
the source of warm, moist air over the southern United States,
sometimes inducing severe drought from California to Texas.
However, this is a highly simplified view of global weather
impacts, and should only be used as a general guideline. Several
more small- and large-scale climate patterns are always at play
and at least one or two years can always be found in history
where the ENSO mould was broken, and the weather effects were
completely opposite of what was expected.
(Editing by David Evans)