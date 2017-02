Oct 4 The U.S. weather forecaster still expects the much-feared El Niño phenomenon, which can wreak havoc on global weather, to remain weak into the Northern Hemisphere winter, with only a possibility that it will strengthen over the next few months.

In its monthly assessment, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said on Thursday it is still not clear whether a fully fledged El Niño would emerge after its development slowed recently.