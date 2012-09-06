NEW YORK, Sept 6 The U.S. government forecaster
predicted on Thursday that the feared El Nino phenomenon, which
can affect global weather, would develop weakly this month and
would persist through the Northern Hemisphere winter from
December to February next year.
"Supported by the model forecasts and the continued warmth
across the Pacific Ocean, the official forecast calls for the
development of most likely a weak El Niño during September 2012,
persisting through December-February 2012-13," the U.S. Climate
Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly report.
(Reporting By Josephine Mason)