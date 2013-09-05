(Adds context in 3rd paragraph)

Sept 5 The U.S. weather forecaster said on Thursday it still expects neutral conditions to continue through February 2014 in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook in its monthly report was based on its assessment of the past four weeks, reducing the chance that the La Nina or El Nino weather patterns would form before next year's planting season.

Last month, the CPC, an office under the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, said extreme weather would be unlikely to occur into the Northern Hemisphere spring in 2014. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)