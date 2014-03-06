NEW YORK, March 6 The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), the U.S. weather forecaster, said on Thursday it was on watch for El Nino conditions developing in the summer or fall.

In its monthly report, the CPC said it saw neutral El Nino conditions continuing through the Northern Hemisphere in the spring 2014, but a 50 percent chance of the weather pattern developing during the summer or fall. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)