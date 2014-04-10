NEW YORK, April 10 The U.S. weather forecaster said on Thursday the chances that the much-feared El Nino phenomenon would strike by the Northern Hemisphere summer had increased since last month.

In its monthly report, the Climate Prediction Center pegged the likelihood at more than 50 percent. In March, it said there was about a 50 percent chance of the weather pattern developing during the summer or autumn. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)