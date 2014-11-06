NEW YORK Nov 6 The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National Weather Service, on Thursday projected a 58-percent chance of El Nino developing during the Northern Hemisphere winter, slightly reducing the likelihood of the weather phenomenon.

The U.S. weather forecaster said the phenomenon, if it materializes, is favored to last into the Northern Hemisphere spring in its monthly forecast. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by W Simon)