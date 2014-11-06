Little new damage found as east Libyan forces push to secure oil ports
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
NEW YORK Nov 6 The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National Weather Service, on Thursday projected a 58-percent chance of El Nino developing during the Northern Hemisphere winter, slightly reducing the likelihood of the weather phenomenon.
The U.S. weather forecaster said the phenomenon, if it materializes, is favored to last into the Northern Hemisphere spring in its monthly forecast. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by W Simon)
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for NATO on Friday and pressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet NATO's military spending target, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.