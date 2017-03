NEW YORK, June 11 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday pegged the chance of El Nino conditions lasting into the Northern Hemisphere winter 2015-16 at 85 percent, extending its outlook for how long the conditions will last.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly report put its outlook of El Nino continuing through Northern Hemisphere fall 2015 at 90 percent. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Andrew Hay)