NEW YORK, July 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday again extended its El Nino outlook for how long conditions may last, saying it was likely to continue into the Northern Hemisphere early spring of 2016.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly report put its outlook of El Nino lasting through the Northern Hemisphere winter 2015-16 at more than 90 percent and early spring at 80 percent. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)