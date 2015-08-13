NEW YORK Aug 13 A U.S. government weather
forecaster on Thursday raised the likelihood that El Nino
conditions would last into the Northern Hemisphere early spring
of 2016 to 85 percent, up from 80 percent in the prior month's
forecast.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the
National Weather Service, also maintained its forecast that the
chances of El Nino conditions lasting through the Northern
Hemisphere winter were more than 90 percent.
