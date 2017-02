NEW YORK Aug 11 A U.S. government weather forecaster said Thursday the La Nina weather phenomenon was "slightly favored" to develop during August through October 2016.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, said in a monthly forecast there was a 55 percent to 60 percent chance that the La Nina weather phenomenon will develop during the fall and winter of 2016/17. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernadette)