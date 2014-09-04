(Adds details from the report, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 4 A U.S. weather forecaster
pegged the likelihood of the El Niño weather phenomenon
occurring during the Northern Hemisphere autumn and winter at
60-65 percent in its monthly update on Thursday.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the
National Weather Service, has begun dialing back its outlook for
the phenomenon since going on El Niño watch earlier this year
for the first time since 2012.
The agency had lowered its outlook to 65 percent for an El
Nino last month.
"At this time, the consensus of forecasters expects El Niño
to emerge during September-October and to peak at weak strength
during the late fall and early winter," CPC said in the report.
El Niño, the warming of sea surface temperatures in the
Pacific, can cause flooding and heavy rains in the United States
and South America and can trigger drought conditions in
Southeast Asia and Australia.
