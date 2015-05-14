(Alerts corrected to reflect latest government forecast. Original alerts erroneously contained April's forecast of chance of El Nino at 70 pct through summer, and 60 pct through autumn.)

NEW YORK May 14 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday forecast the chance of El Nino conditions developing during the Northern Hemisphere summer at 90 percent, an increase from last month's estimate of 70 percent.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly report noted there was a more than 80 percent chance that El Nino conditions will last through 2015.

In April, the CPC estimated there was a 60 percent chance that it will last through the Northern Hemisphere autumn.

