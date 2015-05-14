(Adds detail on wet weather for southern U.S., and reduced
hurricane activity)
NEW YORK May 14 The El Niño climate phenomenon
is almost certain to last through the Northern Hemisphere
summer, the U.S. weather forecaster said, raising the chance of
heavy rain in the southern United States as well as South
America, and scorching heat in Asia that could devastate crops
of thirsty food staples like rice.
El Niño also reduces the likelihood of a busy hurricane
season, which lasts from June to November and can disrupt energy
operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
In its monthly report released on Thursday, the National
Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said El Niño,
a phenomenon which warms sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific, had a 90 percent likelihood of continuing through the
summer. In April it estimated the odds at 70 percent.
El Niño conditions will likely last through the end of the
year, the CPC said, pegging the chance at 80 percent.
"[El Niño]'s definitely upon us and it should remain so for
the next few months," said Don Keeney, a meteorologist with
Maryland-based MDA Weather Services.
A strong El Nino last appeared in 2009-2010 and resulted in
significant spikes in sugar, cocoa and wheat prices.
If a strong El Niño does develop the likely U.S. impacts
include wetter conditions across the southern U.S., from
drought-stricken California through Texas to Florida, said Jeff
Masters, a meteorologist for Weather Underground.
Recent rains across the central and southern Plains and
reaching as far as southern California "could be seen as a sneak
preview," he wrote on his blog.
But the El Niño effect did not guarantee drought relief for
the Golden State, he said. "The strong El Niño of 1987-88 ...
produced a drier-than-average winter from California to
Washington," he wrote.
While El Niño tends to suppress hurricane formation, that
does not necessarily rule out a powerful storm, Masters added,
citing "the anemic 1992 season" which included the catastrophic
Hurricane Andrew which struck South Florida.
Forecasters have already predicted a below average Atlantic
hurricane season.
Thursday's report helped cocoa futures prices move higher
due to prospects for drier weather in top-growing region West
Africa, said Nick Gentile, managing partner of NickJen Capital
in New York.
The CPC report said that by early May weak to moderate El
Niño conditions were reflected across the equatorial Pacific.
The CPC said there was still "considerable uncertainty"
about the potential strength of the event.
To read the full CPC report, click 1.usa.gov/1l5XUb3
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson, Chris Prentice and Luc Cohen in
New York and David Adams in Miami; Editing by Alden Bentley,
Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang)