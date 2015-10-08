(Adds background and link)
NEW YORK Oct 8 A U.S. government weather
forecaster on Thursday maintained its outlook for strong El Niño
conditions as likely to continue through the Northern Hemisphere
into 2016, potentially roiling global crops and commodities
prices.
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center
(CPC) again pegged the likelihood of El Niño conditions
persisting through the winter at about 95 percent, peaking in
late fall/early winter.
It said its El Nino conditions would likely start gradually
weakening next spring.
El Niño is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the
eastern and central Pacific that occurs every few years,
triggering heavy rains and floods in South America and scorching
weather in Asia and as far away as east Africa.
CPC's forecast was little-changed from its September outlook
and in line with a growing consensus for a strong Niño that will
weaken in 2016.
Across the United States, "below-average temperatures and
above-median precipitation" due to the conditions are likely to
be seen during the upcoming months, CPC said in its report.
To read the full CPC forecast, click: 1.usa.gov/1l5XUb3
