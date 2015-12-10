(Adds report details, link)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Dec 10 A U.S. government weather
forecaster on Thursday said the El Nino weather phenomenon that
is underway is expected to remain strong through the Northern
Hemisphere winter 2015-16, before tapering off during the late
spring or early summer.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the
National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast broadly
maintained its outlook for strong El Nino conditions likely to
persist through the winter.
"El Niño has already produced significant global impacts and
is expected to affect temperature and precipitation patterns
across the United States during the upcoming months," CPC said.
The phenomenon is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in
the eastern and central Pacific that occurs every few years,
triggering heavy rains and floods in South America and scorching
weather in Asia and as far away as east Africa.
Japan's weather bureau said earlier Thursday that El Niño is
now at its peak and weather would return to normal by summer.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Alden Bentley and
Jeffrey Benkoe)