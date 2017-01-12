(Adds link to report, details, background)
NEW YORK Jan 12 A U.S. government weather
forecaster on Thursday said current La Niña conditions are
likely to dissipate by February and neutral conditions are
likely to continue during the first half of the year.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the
National Weather Service, said in a monthly forecast that La
Niña continued through December and the effects, even as the
conditions fade, may continue to be felt during the coming
months.
Last month, the forecaster predicted that the weak La Niña
was likely to fade early this year.
Typically less damaging than El Niño, La Niña is
characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the
equatorial Pacific Ocean and tends to occur unpredictably every
two to seven years. Severe occurrences have been linked to
floods and droughts.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Frances Kerry)