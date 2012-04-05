* El Nino phenomena more likely than La Nina after summer -
CPC
* CPC reiterates forecast that La Nina will end by June
NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. Climate Prediction
Center raised the prospect that El Nino conditions could return
after the Northern Hemisphere summer, causing adverse weather
that could potentially disrupt the harvest of vital crops such
as cotton, corn and soybeans.
A return in the fall of La Nina's more infamous counterpart
could increase rainfall, although farmers typically prefer it to
the La Nina phenomenon. La Nina has been blamed for a bad dry
spell in South America.
In its monthly climate forecast, the CPC said there is still
considerable uncertainty for the remainder of the year, but it
"slightly favors (La Nina) neutral or developing El Nino
conditions over a return to La Nina conditions."
To the relief of U.S. farmers, La Nina has been fading since
February and its impact is expected to disappear by the summer,
CPC said on Thursday reiterating its previous forecast.
With it dissipating between now and June, there is an
increased chance of above-average temperatures in the
south-central United States and below-average temperatures in
the Northwest, the CPC, an office under the National Oceanic
Atmospheric Administration, said.
El Nino has in the past caused drought in Southeast Asia and
flooding in South America and Australia.
La Nina is an abnormal cooling of waters in the equatorial
Pacific, which can last for years and wreak havoc over weather
conditions in Asia and the Americas. El Nino is the abnormal
warming of those waters, which can also affect weather.
"Any undue moisture can hamper harvest," said Sterling
Smith, an analyst at Country Hedging Inc in Minnesota.
But he said it is far too early to cause alarm among
farmers, whose planting season has started.
Modern technology means that farmers can harvest in a matter
of days rather than weeks and as a result can act quickly if
adverse weather, which could wreak havoc, was predicted.
"It's a concern but not a concern of years past," Smith
said.
It would have the biggest impact on corn. U.S. farmers are
expected to plant the most corn in 75 years to ease extremely
tight supplies that have kept prices near historic highs.
While La Nina fades, drier-than-average conditions are more
likely across Utah and Colorado and along the western Gulf of
Mexico.
Those conditions would not necessarily affect key U.S.
farming regions in the Midwest and the south, with the exception
of eastern Colorado, which has some corn farming but is well
irrigated, Smith said.
But La Nina was blamed for last year's drought in Texas, the
biggest cotton growing state in the country, which was the worst
drought in a century.
Its dissolution would coincide with the start of the annual
Atlantic hurricane season on June 1. The U.S. crude oil industry
is particularly worried about storms in the Gulf of Mexico
threatening to topple platforms and rigs in the area.
La Nina has been keenly felt in Latin America, where
estimates for the 2011/12 corn crop from Argentina, the world's
No. 2 supplier, have been cut. Brazil's soy crop has also been
hit.
(Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)