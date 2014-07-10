(Adds weather agency downplaying likelihood of strong El Nino,
July 10 The U.S. weather forecaster maintained
its outlook for the El Nino weather phenomenon in its monthly
update on Thursday, pegging the chances of the weather pattern
striking during the Northern Hemisphere summer at 70 percent.
The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the National
Weather Service, said there was close to an 80 percent chance of
El Nino, that can wreak havoc on crops, during the fall and
early winter.
The agency downplayed the likelihood of a strong El Nino,
predicting it will peak at "weak-to-moderate" strength during
the late fall and early winter and last until spring of 2015.
"Over the last month, no significant change was evident in
the model forecasts ...., with the majority of models indicating
El Nino onset within June-August and continuing into early
2015," it said.
