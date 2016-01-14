(Updates with report details, link in paragraphs 3-4)
NEW YORK Jan 14 The El Nino phenomenon
currently affecting weather is expected to weaken during the
Northern Hemisphere spring and transition to normal conditions
by late spring or early summer, a U.S. government weather
forecaster said on Thursday.
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the
National Weather Service, was in line in its monthly forecast
with a growing consensus that the much-watched phenomenon, which
can roil commodities markets, will dissipate in the coming
months.
Most models indicate the El Nino will weaken and shift to
neutral, though it is difficult to predict the exact timing, the
CPC said. Its forecast was broadly in line with similar ones in
recent days that have said El Nino has reached its height and
looks to be weakening.
El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the
eastern and central Pacific that occurs every few years,
triggering heavy rains and floods in South America and scorching
weather in Asia and as far away as east Africa.
