BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
GENEVA, June 26 There is a slight chance of El Niño weather conditions developing between July and September but the strength of any such event, usually associated with significant changes in precipitation, is unknown, the World Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.
El Niño is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific and has been linked to drought in Australia, Indonesia and in northeastern parts of South America and to heavy rain in Ecuador and northern Peru, the WMO said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Philippine move may result in loss of 50,000 T nickel-Macquarie (Adds quotes, dollar moves after U.S. data, updates prices)