GENEVA Nov 16 The current El Niño weather
pattern, a phenomenon associated with extreme droughts, storms
and floods, is expected to strengthen before the end of the year
and become one of the strongest on record, the U.N. weather
agency said on Monday.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said this El
Niño was already "strong and mature" and the biggest in more
than 15 years.
The phenomenon is driven by warm surface water in the
eastern Pacific Ocean, and this time three-month averages will
peak at more than 2 degrees Celsius above normal, putting this
El Niño in the same league as those seen in 1972-73, 1982-83 and
1997-98, the WMO said.
WMO Secretary-General Michel Jarraud said the world was
better prepared for this El Niño than ever before, and the
worst-affected countries were planning for the impact on
agriculture, fisheries, water and health, and implementing
disaster management campaigns to save lives and minimise
economic damage.
"However, this event is playing out in uncharted territory.
Our planet has altered dramatically because of climate change,
the general trend towards a warmer global ocean, the loss of
Arctic sea ice and of over a million sq km of summer snow cover
in the northern hemisphere," the WMO statement quoted Jarraud as
saying.
"So this naturally occurring El Niño event and human-induced
climate change may interact and modify each other in ways which
we have never before experienced. Even before the onset of El
Niño, global average surface temperatures had reached new
records. El Niño is turning up the heat even further."
The WMO did not predict when this El Niño would start to
subside, but said they normally reach maximum strength between
October and January, then persist through much of the first
quarter.
