By Tom Miles
GENEVA Nov 16 The El Niño weather pattern, a
phenomenon associated with extreme droughts, storms and floods,
is expected to strengthen before the end of the year and become
one of the strongest on record, the U.N. weather agency said on
Monday.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said this El
Niño was already "strong and mature" and the biggest in more
than 15 years.
The phenomenon is driven by warm surface water in the
eastern Pacific Ocean, and this time three-month averages will
peak at more than 2 degrees Celsius above normal, putting this
El Niño in the same league as those seen in 1972-73, 1982-83 and
1997-98, the WMO said.
"Right now we say we think it's really going to be one of
the three strongest ones, it may be one of the two, that we
don't know yet. But definitely it's already a very strong one,"
WMO Secretary-General Michel Jarraud told a news conference.
He said the world was better prepared for this El Niño than
before, and the worst-affected countries were planning for the
impact on agriculture, fisheries, water and health, and
implementing disaster management campaigns to save lives and
minimise economic damage.
"However, this event is playing out in uncharted territory.
Our planet has altered dramatically because of climate change,
the general trend towards a warmer global ocean, the loss of
Arctic sea ice and of over a million sq km of summer snow cover
in the northern hemisphere," Jarraud said.
"So this naturally occurring El Niño event and human-induced
climate change may interact and modify each other in ways which
we have never before experienced. Even before the onset of El
Niño, global average surface temperatures had reached new
records. El Niño is turning up the heat even further."
Heatwaves would be hotter and more frequent and more places
would be at risk of flooding, Jarraud said, while the most
severe storms -- equivalent to category 4 and 5 hurricanes --
would occur more often.
In addition, rising sea levels mean tsunamis and storm
surges will have greater reach and inflict more damage when they
hit land, Jarraud said.
El Niño conditions normally reach maximum strength between
October and January, then persist through much of the first
quarter.
"We anticipate that the El Niño will peak over the next few
months and will progressively -- when we go towards May, June,
July, when we go to the second quarter of next year -- will go
more towards neutral conditions," Jarraud said.
