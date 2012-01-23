LONDON Jan 23 Late winter and early spring are to see colder than average weather across the UK and in parts of western Europe and Norway, while the rest of Europe will see above-normal temperatures, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday.

"The first half of winter has clearly been much milder than the last couple of winters, as a very strong polar vortex has controlled the pattern, and shielded Europe from any sustained cold. Recently, the vortex has weakened," WSI said, adding that this would allow seasonably cold weather across much of Europe in February. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)