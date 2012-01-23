LONDON Jan 23 Late winter and early
spring are to see colder than average weather across the UK and
in parts of western Europe and Norway, while the rest of Europe
will see above-normal temperatures, Weather Services
International (WSI) said on Monday.
"The first half of winter has clearly been much milder than
the last couple of winters, as a very strong polar vortex has
controlled the pattern, and shielded Europe from any sustained
cold. Recently, the vortex has weakened," WSI said, adding that
this would allow seasonably cold weather across much of Europe
in February.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)