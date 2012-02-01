* Gazprom struggling with weight of orders
* Putin opponents fear cold will shrink Saturday protests
* ATMs freeze up in Bulgaria
* Forecasters warn of dangerous weather in Serbia
By Richard Balmforth and Matt Robinson
KIEV/BELGRADE, Feb 1 Record-low
temperatures in parts of Eastern Europe pushed the death toll
from Arctic conditions to at least 89 people on Wednesday, and
have forced Russian gas provider Gazprom to warn over
supplies to Europe.
Europe had enjoyed a relatively mild winter up until last
weekend, but a Siberian system swinging in from the east brought
that to an abrupt halt.
A source at Russian gas export monopoly, which supplies a
quarter of Europe's gas imports, said it was getting more
requests from export markets than it could physically
accommodate as demand from Russia spikes.
The company however sought to reassure clients on Wednesday.
"Despite increasing gas consumption in Russia due to heavy
frosts, Gazprom continues implementing its contactual
obligations to European clients," it said in e-mailed comments.
In Ukraine, 43 people have died in the past five days, its
emergency ministry said, as the former Soviet republic shivered
through its coldest winter in six years. Overnight temperatures
sank as low as minus 33 degrees Celsius (minus 27 Fahrenheit)
and hundreds of heated tents have been put up to shelter the
homeless.
"They say the whole February will be cold, and the first
half of March, so we have to get ready for this somehow," said
Viktor, who is living on the streets of Kiev.
European weather alert network Meteoalarm
(www.meteoalarm.eu) warned of "extremely dangerous" conditions
in several parts of eastern Europe, including Serbia, where a
fourth person was found dead overnight in the southwestern
Suvobor mountains.
Security forces there, and in neighbouring Bosnia, have used
helicopters to ferry supplies to areas cut off by deep snow and
to evacuate the elderly. The forecast across the Balkans is for
conditions to worsen through the week.
Meteoalarm said severe cold was likely to persist in many
parts of continental Europe including Germany and especially in
southeastern Europe.
In Moscow, where daytime temperatures fell as low as minus
22C (minus 8F) Celsius, opponents of Vladimir Putin worried that
the cold could reduce attendance at a rally against the prime
minister on Saturday, one month before he stands in presidential
elections.
Thermometers in parts of Bulgaria plunged to record lows
just shy of minus 30C (minus 22F), freezing ATM cash machines in
Sofia, the daily newspaper Trud reported. Eight people in
Bulgaria and 14 in neighbouring Romania have now died in the
cold snap.
Poland said five more people died overnight, two of them
from carbon monoxide poisoning as people turned to risky heating
to battle temperatures likely to remain as low at minus 26C
(minus 15F) for several more days. The country's gas monopoly
PGNiG said on Wednesday it was restricted industrial
deliveries to meet increased heating demand.
Meanwhile in Slovenia, winds of up to 180 kph (112 mph) blew
off roofs and prompted authorities to close some schools,
authorities said.
(Reporting by Steve Gutterman in Moscow, Richard Balmforth in
Kiev, Matt Robinson in Belgrade, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia,
Marja Novak in Ljubljana, Gabriela Baczynska in Warsaw, Radu
Marinas in Bucharest; Writing by Ben Harding)