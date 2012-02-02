* Children ride horses to get to school
* Death toll rises to at least 139
* Ferrari cancel Formula One car launch
* Southern cities enjoy snowy spectacle
Adds Azerbaijan, BMW naming weather front, Rome schools close
By Marton Dunai
FARKASLYUK, Hungary, Feb 2 Hungarian
villagers were scavenging for coal with their bare hands on
Thursday as a blast of Siberian air killed scores in Eastern
Europe and looked set to keep its icy grip on the continent for
another week.
At least 139 people have died across Eastern Europe and
Germany since the cold snap began, interrupting what had been an
unusually mild European winter.
In the Hungarian village of Farkaslyuk, people clambered up
a 30-metre spoil heap from a disused mine to scrape together
enough coal to heat their homes and cook for a few days.
"This saves us from going to prison," said Jozsef Bari, a
Roma and father of three who used to work in the mine, standing
in a three-metre-deep pit dug in the slag heap.
"If we had not had this, we could all go to steal wood (in
the forest), and then we would all be chased (by police)."
Temperatures in the mountains near Farkaslyuk, meaning
"wolf's den", have fallen to minus 22 Celsius (minus 8
Fahrenheit).
The cold snap for central Europe is expected to continue
through the week and beyond as an area of high pressure camps
over Russia, pushing cold dry air southwards, said German
meteorologist Helmut Malewski.
In Ukraine, the country worst hit by the cold snap, schools
shut and supermarkets in the capital, Kiev, began to report food
shortages as delivery trucks struggled in temperatures as low as
minus 25C (minus 13F). Twenty died there in the space of 24
hours, taking the overall toll to 63, many of them homeless.
The Red Cross said it was releasing funds to build shelters
for street-dwellers in Belarus and Ukraine, echoing a similar
move by governments across the region.
"Homeless people have been caught unawares and unprepared.
They don't follow long-range forecasts and are extremely
vulnerable," said Zlatko Kovac of the Red Cross.
HORSES ROAM, WOLVES CIRCLE
Snow drifts blocking roads and runways, ice seizing up
railway points and sub-zero temperatures freezing fuel and car
batteries caused more transport misery.
In the Serbian region of Ivanjica, schoolchildren rode to
school on horseback and villagers used the animals to fetch
supplies. Residents said they feared wolves would begin to
venture into residential areas in search of food.
Europe's weather warning service, Meteoalarm, maintained its
red alert warning for Serbia, where 11,000 people in rural areas
remained cut off by snow.
"It was so cold ... that several of our chickens and turkeys
froze to death," said farmer Milan Radojcic, in the southwestern
village of Sadljike. "The eggs in the chicken coop were frozen
solid."
Helicopters flew rescue missions to evacuate the elderly and
dispatch supplies as 30 cm (12 inches) of fresh snow fell
overnight in neigbouring Bosnia, where the mercury touched minus
29C (minus 20F) on Wednesday.
Croatia's coastal resorts received an unusual covering of
snow but in Romania, boats that had been locked rigid in the
frozen Black Sea were able to sail again. In the capital,
Bucharest, temperatures remained bitter, offering Emil Boc's
government some respite as protesters who have rallied against
austerity for weeks stayed indoors.
Temperatures in parts of northern Slovakia dipped to their
lowest level in 50 years.
In Azerbaijan in the south Caucasus, heavy snow blocked main
roads, Baku international airport postponed all flights and
major newspapers said they would not publish Friday's edition.
FERRARI FREEZE
Western Europe was also braced for a bitter chill, as the
cold front moved westwards.
In Italy, Florence and Siena nestled under a rare blanket of
snow, a scene forecasters say could be repeated in Rome later
this week. The mayor of Rome ordered all schools to be closed on
Friday and Saturday.
Near Bologna, rail passengers were stuck on a train after
overhead wires froze. A second train sent to rescue them
suffered the same fate and it took rescuers seven hours to free
cold and angry travellers. At the nearby Maranello test track,
Ferrari was forced to cancel the launch of its 2012 Formula One
car due to icy conditions.
Austria's OeAMTC automobile club said the number of calls it
had received from motorists in trouble tripled in some parts.
But in Germany, rubbish collectors carried on regardless
through minus 15 Celsius (minus 5F).
"When you haven't really started to work yet and ... you
jump up on the step for the first time, that is pretty
unpleasant," bin man Stefan Rauchhaus told Reuters TV. "The more
you work, the warmer you get, then it's ok."
German car maker BMW issued an embarrassed apology when a
publicity stunt for the forthcoming launch of its new range went
wrong. Having bought the right to name a weather front "Cooper",
BMW found the name had been allocated to the icy blasts now
sweeping Europe.
BMW "regrets very much" that the "Cooper" front was
inflicting "catastrophic" damage and causing many deaths, a
company spokeswoman said.
Britain's Met Office put the whole of England on a level 3
alert - the second highest - for severe cold weather through to
Sunday, though a tussle between warmer Atlantic air to the west
and the Siberian system to the east made forecasts uncertain.
France put around a quarter of its administrative
departments on orange alert and snow fell as far south as the
Mediterranean island of Corsica.
In Brussels, the iconic 400-year-old 'Manneken-Pis' statue
of a young boy urinating had to be switched off because of fears
that ice could damage its internal mechanisms.
