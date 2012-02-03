* Nine Romanian children taken into care
* Bus trapped by avalanche in Bosnia
* Skaters cross fingers in The Netherlands
* Snow closes Rome's Colosseum
* Cold claims first life in Albania, France
(Adds deaths in Bosnia)
By Ioana Patran
BUCHAREST, Feb 3 Nine Romanian children
were taken into care after a baby died in an unheated house,
joining at least 189 others killed by a Siberian front which
strengthened its hold over Eastern Europe on Friday and spread
further west.
Temperatures plummeted to minus 37 Celsius (minus 35
Fahrenheit) in northern Slovakia and rescue workers dug through
snow on mountain roads to rescue stranded bus passengers in the
Balkans.
In Romania, 80 percent of the Danube river was frozen over
stopping ships sailing to the Black Sea, but the biggest concern
was for children in the European Union's second poorest country.
Child protection officers in the city of Iasi took three
girls into care after a four-month-old baby died in an unheated
house where temperatures dipped as low as minus 20C (minus 4 F).
"These children were already suffering from malnutrition.
When the cold hit, their situation went from bad to worse to
catastrophic," a spokesman told Reuters.
As many as 15,000 children in Iasi may be at risk from the
cold and a further six children had been taken into care, the
spokesman said. The cold snap has so far killed 24 people in
Romania and 11 in neighbouring Bulgaria.
The European Union said the supply of Russian gas fell
further to some Eastern European states as well as Italy, Greece
and Austria, but said it was not yet facing an emergency. All EU
states have obtained extra gas from other sources.
In Ukraine 101 people have now died - a further 38 in the
past 24 hours - and supermarkets are short of food as trucks
struggle to make deliveries. Eight more have died in Poland
since Thursday.
Clare Nullis, spokeswoman for the U.N.'s World
Meteorological Organisation (WMO), told reporters that Europe's
unseasonably warm December and January meant this would not be a
record-breaking winter.
BALKANS BADLY HIT
However, those words were little comfort to many in the
Balkans where fresh snow overnight added to the crisis.
The Serbian government has so far declared a state of
emergency in 19 municipalities in the south and east, where six
people have died from cold.
Six other people died in Bosnia from the cold, including
four who died on the streets of the capital Sarajevo.
In the southern region of Svrljig, firefighters worked for
hours to evacuate passengers from a bus stranded on a mountain
road, while a second bus was trapped by an avalanche in the
eastern Bosnian village of Krupac. No casualties were reported.
"The situation has worsened," said Predrag Maric, head of
the Serbian Interior Ministry's Department for Emergencies.
A funeral procession near the border with Macedonia was
stuck for four hours and had to transfer the coffin to a 4x4
jeep. In the northern town of Ecka, workers in a local fishery
had to use pneumatic drills to break ice and get to the fish.
"I have not seen anything like this for more than two
decades," said fisherman Nikola Kircic.
Local hunters were using tractors to take food to animals in
the mountains of southwestern Satornja.
"Roe deer and other small game are on the verge of
starvation as the grass is under heavy snow," said local hunter
Momir Nikolic.
Albania registered its first casualty, a 63-year-old man
believed to have died from the cold on his way home in the
northern region of Bulqize.
German weather service DWD said it expected extreme cold to
continue in central and eastern Europe for the next four days,
but that temperatures would rise back above freezing point in
most parts of France and Britain.
SKATING ON THIN ICE
As the Siberian front moved west, Dutch ice breakers cleared
access to Rotterdam, Europe's biggest port.
But organisers of the Elfstedentocht - a 200km (125 mile)
speed skating race across the country's waterways - were praying
for thicker ice in the hope they could stage the competition for
the first time since 1997. Dozens of over-enthusiastic skaters
fell through the ice as they tested conditions.
Other sporting fixtures across the continent have been
cancelled.
Croatia's Adriatic coast and many of its islands were
blanketed in snow - rare so far south - covering palm trees in
the port of Split and bringing some residents out on skis.
The island of Solta, just off Split, saw 30 cm (12 inches)
of snow.
Across the Adriatic in Italy, the heaviest snowfall in the
capital Rome since the 1980s closed tourists attractions
including the Colosseum and the Forum.
An 82-year-old man became the first casualty in France after
dying of hypothermia on Friday. The man had left his house in
eastern France with just his pyjamas to protect him from minus
14C (minus 7F) temperatures.
Lorry traffic across the south of the country was suspended.
In the Baltic states, no strangers to cold weather, parts of
eastern Latvia and Lithuania saw record lows of minus 30C (minus
22F), and lender Swedbank warned some cash machines would break
down.
The Czech Republic's capital Prague shut a major section of
the city's ring road after a burst pipe sprayed water across the
highway, creating a 400-metre-long sheet of ice.
An emergency services spokesman there said one man had
apparently used the cold to commit suicide. "He drank a bottle
of alcohol, took his clothes off and sat in a park."
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade, Maja
Zuvela in Sarajevo, Benet Koleka in Tirana, Nicholas Vinocur in
Paris and Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg, Jan Korselt in Prague,
Martin Santa in Bratislava, Aleks Tapinsh in Riga, Gabriela
Baczynska in Warsaw, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by
Matt Robinson; Editing by Ben Harding)