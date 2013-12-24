LONDON/PARIS Dec 24 Disrupted transport
networks and power cuts wreaked havoc in Britain and France on
Tuesday, one of the busiest travel and shopping days of the year
just before Christmas, after hurricane-force winds and
torrential rain lashed the region.
Winds of up to 90 mph (145 kph) hit both sides of the
Channel, killing at least three people, as heavy downpours
caused rivers to flood, traffic bottlenecks, and rail, flight
and ferry services to be cancelled.
Airports in the south of Britain were disrupted with some
flights from Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, cancelled or
delayed, while the country's second busiest airport, Gatwick,
said that one terminal had been hit by a major power outage.
British train operators also cancelled hundreds of services
on Tuesday morning, by which time the storm had abated, leaving
hundreds of thousands of people stranded and unable to travel in
and out of London.
The weather is expected to be a blow for British retailers,
eager to cash in on the traditional pre-Christmas rush.
"Given retailers' hopes that the last couple of days before
Christmas would see a final strong surge in sales, the awful
weather could not have come at a worse time," IHS analyst Howard
Archer said.
Brittany and Normandy were among the regions worst hit in
France, where 240,000 homes were deprived of electricity while
in southern England, 100,000 homes were cut off from the power
grid.
British police said one man, 48, drowned in the Rothay River
near Ambleside, Cumbria, in northern England, after falling into
the river trying to save his dog, which survived, while a
woman's body was found in a river in North Wales.
In France, a teenager was killed and another seriously
injured on Monday when a wall in a building site collapsed in
Normandy. Naval authorities said a Russian sailor was reported
missing after being blown overboard a cargo ship off the coast
of Brest.
Energy network groups in both countries said engineers were
working to address the damage before the Christmas festivities
start.
A spokesman for France's SNCF national rail service said
there were numerous delays but that no rail lines had been put
out of service by the storms so far.
Britain's Environment Agency said flooding was expected to
affect much of the country with 250 flood alerts, 80 flood
warnings and one severe flood warning in place. Some towns in
France's Brittany region faced severe flooding.
Further wet and stormy weather could hit Britain's shores on
Friday, warned the country's weather forecasting service,
causing more headaches for retailers during "the sales", the
usually busy post-Christmas discounting period.