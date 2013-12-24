* At least six people killed in two days of storms
* Flights, train services disrupted in Britain, France
* Bad weather spells gloom for retailers
LONDON/PARIS, Dec 24 Hurricane-force winds and
torrential rain disrupted transport networks and cut power
supplies in Britain and France on Tuesday, one of the busiest
travel days of the year just before Christmas, pushing the death
toll to at least six people.
Winds of up to 90 mph (145 kph) hit both sides of the
Channel with heavy downpours causing flooding, traffic jams,
and cancellations of rail, flight and ferry services.
In Britain the number of people killed in two days of storms
rose to at least five after a man died trying to rescue his dog
from fast-flowing waters in Devon, southwest England. A teenager
died in France on Monday after a wall collapsed on him.
Airports in southern England were disrupted, with some
flights from Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, cancelled or
delayed. Britain's second busiest airport, Gatwick, said one
terminal had been hit by a major power outage on Tuesday and
storm damage had temporarily cut all trains to the airport.
Passengers on a train heading to Plymouth in Devon spent the
night stranded in the town of Taunton, tweeting photos of their
'bed', a seat, but praising staff.
British train operators cancelled hundreds of services on
Tuesday morning, by which time the storm had abated, leaving
hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to get onto later
services in and out of London.
The weather was expected to hurt British retailers, eager to
cash in on the traditional pre-Christmas rush.
"Given retailers' hopes that the last couple of days before
Christmas would see a final strong surge in sales, the awful
weather could not have come at a worse time," IHS analyst Howard
Archer said.
POWER CUTS FOR CHRISTMAS
Brittany and Normandy were among the regions worst hit in
France, where 240,000 homes lost electricity, while in southern
England, 150,000 homes were cut off from the power grid,
according to the Energy Networks Association.
Spokeswoman Morven Smith from energy company Southern
Electric told BBC Radio that some customers would be without
power on Christmas Day.
British Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted: "I'm across
plans to get electricity to many without power. My thoughts are
with them and those facing travel problems this Christmas Eve."
Among those killed by the storm was a 48-year-old man who
drowned on Monday in the Rothay River near Ambleside, Cumbria,
in northern England.
A woman's body was found in a river in North Wales on
Monday, another woman died in a three-car crash in Shropshire
blamed on the difficult driving conditions while a body, yet to
be identified, was found in a stream by a dogwalker in Telford.
In France, a teenager was killed and another seriously
injured on Monday when a wall in a building site collapsed in
Normandy. Naval authorities said a Russian sailor was reported
missing after being blown overboard a cargo ship off the coast
of Brest in western Brittany.
France's SNCF national rail service reported numerous delays
but said no rail lines had been put out of service so far.
Britain's Environment Agency said flooding was expected to
affect much of the country, with 245 flood alerts, 125 flood
warnings and one severe flood warning in place. Some towns in
France's Brittany region also faced severe flooding.
Britain's weather forecasting agency, the Met Office, said
conditions would ease on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but warned
of further wet and stormy weather on Friday, causing more
headaches for retailers during "the sales", the usually busy
post-Christmas discounting period.