* Baby died in house which no warmer than outside

* At least 139 dead in E.Europe, Germany cold snap

BUCHAREST Feb 3 Authorities in northeast Romania have taken nine children into care after a baby died in an unheated house where the temperature was as cold as outside, an agency said on Friday.

The child protection agency for the city of Iasi took in three girls in Fantanele village - where temperatures have fallen as low as minus 20 Celsius - after the four month old baby died, spokesman Tiberiu Bantas said.

It also took six children from another family on the outskirts of Iasi, where the inside temperature was 4C.

"These children were already suffering from malnutrition. When the cold hit, their situation went from bad to worse to catastrophic," Bantas told Reuters.

"The parents of these children simply don't have the resources to take care of their homes or their children."

At least 139 people have died across Eastern Europe and Germany since the cold snap began, interrupting what had been an unusually mild European winter.

The Iasi agency already has a centre for people in danger because of the cold and has now set up a second specifically for children, Bantas said.

"We believe that in Iasi there could be as many as 15,000 children in danger due to the cold. We are doing our best to prepare for it, and if children's lives are at risk we will take the necessary action," he said. (Reporting by Sam Cage)