(In headline and in first sentence, corrects forecast number of named storms to 11-13, not 10)

HOUSTON May 16 WeatherBell Analytics LLC meteorologist Joe Bastardi said on Tuesday that 11 to 13 named tropical storms could be expected in the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to a forecast issued by the company.

The WeatherBell forecast is similar to one issued on April 6 by Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project, which said 2017 should be slightly below average with 11 named storms. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)