MIAMI, June 1 Colorado State University
researchers on Friday raised their forecast for the 2012
Atlantic hurricane season to 13 tropical storms, with five
hurricanes and two major hurricanes.
In April they forecast 10 tropical storms, with four
strengthening into hurricanes and two becoming major hurricanes
with winds of at least 111 miles (178 km) per hour during the
six-month season that began on Friday.
The revised numbers would still be slightly below average
for hurricanes in the region that includes the Atlantic Ocean,
the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the pioneering
forecast team said.
"We have increased our numbers slightly from our early April
forecast, due largely to our uncertainty as to whether an El
Nino will develop later this summer as well as somewhat marginal
Atlantic basin conditions," said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of
the forecasts.
The El Nino weather pattern, marked by a warming of the
tropical Pacific, tends to bring shearing winds that deter
hurricane formation in the Atlantic. Several forecast groups
have predicted El Nino would form by late summer, when the
Atlantic hurricane season moves into its busiest period.
The CSU forecast includes the two Atlantic tropical storms
that sprang up in May before the official start of the season.
Tropical Storm Alberto formed and then fizzled off the South
Carolina coast, while Tropical Storm Beryl came ashore near
Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Monday.
"Historically, pre-1 June activity has very little bearing
on the rest of the hurricane season," said William Gray, who
founded the Colorado State University forecasting team almost
three decades ago.
Some 37.3 million people - 12 percent of the U.S. population
- live along the coast from North Carolina to Texas in the
region most often threatened by Atlantic hurricanes, the Census
Bureau said.
An average season brings about 12 tropical storms, with six
hurricanes and three major hurricanes ranking at Category 3 or
higher on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Jackie Frank)