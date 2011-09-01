GENEVA, Sept 1 There is a 50 percent probability
of a weak La Nina, typically linked to flooding in parts of the
Asia-Pacific and drought in the Horn of Africa, occurring this
year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on
Thursday.
A borderline La Nina situation has developed in recent weeks
in the tropical Pacific Ocean, where sea surface temperatures
have cooled slightly, but there is an equal chance that neutral
conditions will return, the United Nations agency said.
"If a La Nina event does occur, current indications are that
it would be considerably weaker than the moderate to strong
2010-2011 episode, which ended in May 2011," the WMO said in a
statement.
But there is virtually no prospect of El Nino, its opposite
weather phenomenon which warms the Pacific Ocean, occurring this
year, it said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)