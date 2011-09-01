GENEVA, Sept 1 There is a 50 percent probability of a weak La Nina, typically linked to flooding in parts of the Asia-Pacific and drought in the Horn of Africa, occurring this year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday.

A borderline La Nina situation has developed in recent weeks in the tropical Pacific Ocean, where sea surface temperatures have cooled slightly, but there is an equal chance that neutral conditions will return, the United Nations agency said.

"If a La Nina event does occur, current indications are that it would be considerably weaker than the moderate to strong 2010-2011 episode, which ended in May 2011," the WMO said in a statement.

But there is virtually no prospect of El Nino, its opposite weather phenomenon which warms the Pacific Ocean, occurring this year, it said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)