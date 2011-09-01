* WMO sees 50/50 chance of weak La Nina or neutral
conditions
* Sees no chance of El Nino this year
* Forecasts see normal or "slightly more intense" hurricane
season
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 1 La Nina, a weather phenomenon
typically linked to flooding in the Asia-Pacific, African
drought and a more intense hurricane season over the Atlantic,
could occur in a weak form this year, the World Meteorological
Organization said on Thursday.
A borderline La Nina situation has developed in recent weeks
in the tropical part of the Pacific Ocean, where sea surface
temperatures have cooled slightly, but there is an equal chance
of neutral conditions returning, the United Nations agency said.
"If a La Nina event does occur, current indications are that
it would be considerably weaker than the moderate to strong
2010-2011 episode, which ended in May 2011," the WMO said in a
statement calling for continued close monitoring.
But there is virtually no prospect of El Nino, its opposite
weather phenomenon which warms the Pacific, occurring this year,
it said in an assessment based on data from climate prediction
centres and experts worldwide.
La Nina, a natural cooling of the Pacific Ocean, occurs
every 2 to 7 years, causing major climate fluctuations including
altered tropical rainfall patterns, according to WMO expert Rupa
Kumar Kolli.
The 2010-2011 La Nina episode was linked to disastrous
flooding in parts of Australia, Indonesia, Southeast Asia, and
parts of South America including Colombia, the WMO said.
It also contributed to drought in parts of the Horn of
Africa, southeastern South America and the southern United
States, and weaker winter monsoons in Sri Lanka and southern
India.
CAUSE FOR ADDITIONAL ALERT
"The last La Nina situation, which was moderate to strong in
intensity, was believed to have caused the drought conditions
over the greater Horn of Africa which we all know is undergoing
a famine type of situation," Kolli said, referring to parts of
Somalia which have been declared famine zones.
"So for them this can be considered to be cause for
additional alert," he said.
But the climate over eastern Africa is strongly influenced
by the Indian Ocean, which can create opposite effects, so both
factors must be taken into account, he added. Experts were now
meeting in Entebbe, Uganda to chart a regional outlook.
La Nina weather could return to delay planting of Brazil's
grain crop again, forcing Chinese buyers to rely on U.S. Gulf
port soybeans longer and putting Brazil's corn output at risk,
grain specialists said on Tuesday.
Brazil's coffee belt may face more weather risks if rainfall
is erratic in the world's top coffee-growing country, as some
forecasters fear, during the critical flowering phase that will
define next year's crop.
La Nina is also closely associated with a more intense
hurricane season over the tropical North Atlantic, Kolli said.
"At this stage either a normal (hurricane) season or a
slightly more intense season, that's what we can expect based on
a neutral to La Nina type of outlook available to us today."
A low-pressure system pushing northwest through the Gulf of
Mexico has a strong chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the
next two days and threatening southern U.S. states, the National
Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
The warning came after Irene battered the eastern U.S. coast
with up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain at the weekend.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)