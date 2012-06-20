CHICAGO, June 20 Major grain exporter CHS Inc
said on Wednesday it had suspended loading operations
at its Superior, Wisconsin, grain terminal after heavy rains
drenched the region.
CHS said it expected to resume normal operations at the
terminal on Thursday. The CHS facility is the largest grain
terminal at the port with a storage capacity of 18 million
bushels, according to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.
The port, an export gateway on the western shore of Lake
Superior that feeds into the St. Lawrence Seaway, spans the
cities of Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota.
(Reporting by Karl Plume, writing by Julie Ingwersen)