Walker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for three
counties in the northwest corner of the state ravaged last week
when heavy rain caused flooding that damaged more than 500 homes
and businesses.
Some roads remain underwater from the heavy rain of three to
five inches that fell across northwestern Wisconsin on June 19
and 20, causing damage to roads, culverts and other public
infrastructure of more than $2.5 million.
"It's always difficult to see the damage left behind once
flood waters recede," Walker said after meeting with local
officials and flood victims in the region.
The state of emergency covers Douglas, Ashland and Bayfield
counties and allows local municipalities to seek reimbursement
for repair and cleanup costs. Walker also directed all state
agencies to assist the area in the cleanup and recovery effort.
No deaths were reported from the flooding in these counties.
Three people died in Clark County to the south late at night
last week when vehicles entered a ravine created where a road
washed out.
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton declared a state of emergency
late last week for the northeastern part of his state near
Wisconsin where up to 10 inches of rain fell in some spots.
Hundreds of residents in northeastern Minnesota were forced
from their homes because of flooding last week that ripped up
dozens of roads, caused mudslides and sinkholes and killed a
dozen animals at the Lake Superior Zoo.
Federal officials have started preliminary storm damage
assessments for 13 Minnesota counties and the Fond du Lac tribal
nation to determine whether Minnesota will seek federal disaster
aid.
Duluth's mayor on Thursday said damage was estimated at up
to $80 million to the city's public infrastructure alone. About
250 Duluth residents in one neighborhood were forced from their
homes due to flooding.
No deaths or serious injuries were reported in Minnesota
from the flooding. Damage from last week's storm was more
widespread and the rainfall heavier in Duluth than in a similar
1972 storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Several communities near Duluth had residents forced from
their homes as well as two campgrounds and some roads remain
under water.
