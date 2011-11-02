By Zach Howard
| CONWAY, Mass
CONWAY, Mass Nov 2 About 1 million people
remained without power in the Northeast on Wednesday after an
uncommonly robust and deadly autumn snowstorm last weekend
pounded a half-dozen states and sparked widespread outages.
As the snow was steadily melting across the region, utility
crews struggled to restore electricity to many towns because of
complications from fallen trees that tangled lines.
The bad weather has been blamed for at least 15 fatalities,
mostly due to slippery roads but also from unvented toxic fumes
in homes where people were running alternative power sources,
such as gas generators and propane stoves.
Officials across New England pleaded with residents to
exercise extreme caution when using such devices, as two more
deaths were blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday in
Massachusetts.
A 57-year old man, a 22-year-old woman, and two dogs
perished from toxic fumes in a home in Palmer, Massachusetts in
an incident officials said was related to the storm. The source
was a propane canister with a heating attachment that was
running in the home for many hours.
"Heaters like this need a tremendous amount of ventilation
to be able to be used -- and quite frankly, they shouldn't be
used indoors," said Massachusetts Fire Marshall Stephen Coan.
Western and central Massachusetts suffered a "tremendous
amount of damage" and 215,173 customers are still in the dark,
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said on Wednesday.
In the immediate aftermath of the weekend storm, some
700,000 customers had lost power in the state.
Although utility crews were working through the night,
"people are losing their patience and so am I, frankly,"
Patrick said. "The utilities are just going to have to step it
up."
In Gill, Massachusetts, Colleen Sculley said she has been
without power since Saturday. She and her husband are using a
wood stove to keep the house warm for their two toddlers.
"It's only bad at nighttime when it's dark," she said,
adding that the toddlers stay close by. "They don't want to
play far away even when we have candlelight out for them."
In Connecticut, where more than 550,000 customers remained
affected, customers in many towns likely would not see power
return until Sunday, Connecticut Light & Power said.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy asked that towns and
cities open warming centers in local fire stations and
encouraged people to check in on neighbors, especially the
elderly.
The storm caused more major damage to the electric
infrastructure in hard-hit New Jersey than did Hurricane Irene,
utility companies said. Counties such as Bergen, Essex, Passaic
and Union suffered the biggest blows.
"A larger number of individual service lines [were] damaged
as a result of falling tree limbs," said Public Service
Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), the state's biggest electric
power provider.
"Repairing the significant number of single lines from the
poles to customers' homes and businesses pose the greatest
challenge with this storm."
About 86,000 customers still had no power in New Hampshire,
mainly in the southern tier around Nashua and Manchester and in
the nearby mountains, said Colin Manning, spokesman for New
Hampshire's governor's office.
Outages also included more than 130,000 customers in New
Jersey, at least 60,000 in Pennsylvania and at least 100,000 in
New York.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Jerry Norton and Marguerita
Choy)